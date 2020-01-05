Update - Ranjan granted bail , Overseas travel banned Further investigations to be conducted

Sunday, 05 January 2020 - 16:34

Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake who was arrested yesterday by the Western Province – South Region’s Crimes Division and produced before the Nugegoda Magistrates Court this evening, has been released on bail.

He was released on two surety bails amounting to 500,000 each, and was also dealt an overseas travel ban.

His residence was searched yesterday as part of an investigation in to alleged attempts to disrepute the government.

A Senior Police Officer said that the search was carried out under the suspicion that the Parliamentarian was involved in a conspiracy to disrepute the government and to locate few files containing such information.

A firearm, 127 bullets, nearly 200 DVD’s with recorded conversations as well as pornographic material had been found at the MP’s residence.

Further the western provincial crimes division is launching investigations to find out whether the parliamentarian had committed a crime using this weapon.

