Sunday, 05 January 2020 - 18:40

An accomplice of the Underworld Gang Leader Angoda Lokka has been arrested in Kottikawatte by the Police Special Tast Force today.

A spokesperson noted that 11.25 grams of heroin was also found in possession of the suspect at the time of the arrest.

It has been revealed that the suspect ages 42 is a resident of Mulleriyawa.