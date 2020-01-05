Final+rites+of+the+2+Pilots+of+the+Haputale+Crash+conducted+today

Sunday, 05 January 2020 - 19:11

The bodies of the two pilots involved in the Helicopter crash that occurred in the Haputale have been handed over to their families, following which, their final rites were conducted today in accordance with the customs of the Air force.

The aircraft that crashed at Haputale had been identified as Y-12 aircraft belonging to the Sri Lanka Air Force which had departed from Weerawila with four persons onboard.

The Air Force and Haputale Police are seaprately conducting investigations.



