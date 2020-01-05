Investigations relaunched into Laktowatte, where explosives were found prior to the Easter Attacks

Sunday, 05 January 2020 - 19:12

Investigations have been re launched into the discovery of explosives at a location in Wanathawilluwa – Lakto watte area prior to the Easter Sunday Attacks. This is following complainst by area residents that a suspicious group of people had been loitering at the premises.

Speaking to our news team a senior spokesperson noted that following further investigations into the complaints it was revealed that the suspects had dug a rather deep hole on the premises, however the motives remain unclear.

On the 16th of January last year explosives had been discovered on the premises of Laktowatte, which was believed to be a training area of the Tawheed Jamath Organization led by the terrorist Zaharan Hashim.

While 4 individuals had been arrested in this regard the Easter Attacks occurred on the 21st of April while investigations were yet underway into the discovery.