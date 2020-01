Monday, 06 January 2020 - 9:41

Showers in the Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in the Galle, Matara and Nuwara Eliya districts in the afternoon

The Meteorology Department forecasts a few showers in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota district today (6).

Thundershowers could develop at several places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and Southern provinces and in the Galle, Matara and Nuwara Eliya Districts after 2.00 pm.

The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize the damages caused by lightning and strong winds.