Monday, 06 January 2020 - 9:37

A man was killed after being hit by a train traveling from Jaffna to Colombo last night (05).

The victim who was knocked down in the Tekkawatte area in Vavuniya was a 36-year-old resident of the Kumankulam area in Vavuniya,

The body of the deceased has been placed at the Vavuniya hospital morgue for post-mortem examination and the Vavuniya Police are conducting further investigations.