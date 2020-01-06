Iran+rolls+back+nuclear+deal+commitments

Monday, 06 January 2020 - 6:40

Iran has declared that it will no longer abide by any of the restrictions imposed by the 2015 nuclear deal.

Tensions have been high over the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani by the US in Baghdad.

President Donald Trump said that he was plotting Eminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personal, and they caught him in the act.

President Trump added that hence, as a precaution measure, the US military at his direction executed a "flawless precision strike that killed the number one terrorist anywhere in the world, Qassim Soleimani."