24+hour+water+cut+today+in+parts+of+Negombo+from+9.00+am

Monday, 06 January 2020 - 9:35

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board announced that there will be a 24 hour water cut from 9.00 am today (6) in several areas including the Negombo Municipal Council area.

The water board stated that the water supply will be disrupted due to the installation of an electric generator at the Bambukuliya water treatment plant.

Accordingly, water will be restricted to the Negombo Municipal Council area, Kochchikade, Duwa, Pitipana, Dungalpitiya, Basiyawatte, Pamunugama, Katunayake Investment Promotion Zone, Katunayake Air Force Base and Katunayake Airport premises for 24 hours until 9.00 am tomorrow (07).