Monday, 06 January 2020 - 8:08

Kodewwa flees from police

Suspect named Chandana Hemajith alias Kodevvaa has escaped and fled from Akuressa police detention and custody.



The Morawaka police had arrested the suspect on 4th this month on the suspicion that he had visited pharmacies and fraudulently extorted money from them saying that he was a Presidential task force officer.



34-year-old suspect is a resident of Godakumbura Kanda in Aelapalaadeniya.



Initial investigations have revealed that the suspect had procured vehicles on rent basis, visited pharmacies in locations ,including Akuressa and Pitibeddara and obtained medicines without medical prescription complaining of various diseases.



While the suspect has been handed over to the Akuressa police for further investigation, several squads have been deployed for arresting this suspect who has escaped and fled from police custody.



