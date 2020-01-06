Monday, 06 January 2020 - 8:10

Telephone conversations of Ranjan who was released on bail surfaces

The Sinhale national organization made a revelation yesterday regarding a telephone conversation which had taken place between MP Ranjan Ramanayake, Shani Abeysekera and Nishantha de Silva who were formerly at the CID.



MP Ranjan Ramanayake who was arrested by the Western- south Crimes division was released on bail when he was produced before Nugegoda additional magistrate, H.U.K Pelpola yesterday.



He was released on two personal sureties of 500 thousand rupees each and a foreign travel ban was also imposed on the MP.



The magistrate also advised the MP to refrain from influencing witnesses.



A group of officers from the Western- south crimes division inspected MP Ranjan Ramanayakes residence day before in Madiwela following a warrant received from courts.



The police media division noted that several hard drives containing conversations pertaining to investigations conducted by the FCID and the bribery commission were discovered along with several other CDs containing pornographic materials were also found.



Further the police media division added that a laptop, a pistol and 127 live ammunition along with several suspicious documents were also discovered during the search.



Police informed the courts that the MP was arrested under the charges of possessing a 9mm firearm and 127 live ammunition without a valid license.



Police also informed courts that the search unveiled several other items including 32 CDs containing pornographic material, 2 laptops, 9 CDs containing telephone conversations, several hard drives and 132 other CDs, a mobile phone and sim card.



Meanwhile, the police media unit issuing a communique noted that an investigation will be launched into ascertaining if the any of the items seized by the police contains statements or documents which may affect the justice system, or inflict discontent in the government by inciting hatred or insult.



Further investigations are being conducted by the Western – south crimes division on if the MP was in possession of an automatic firearm and ammunition without valid licenses to commit a particular crime.



However the Sinhale national organization convening a media briefing yesterday revealed regarding a telephone conversation of MP Ranjan Ramanayake.



