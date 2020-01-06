Funeral+of+the+two+airmen+killed+in+the+plane+to+be+conducted+today

Monday, 06 January 2020 - 11:16

The funerals of leading aircraftsman N.L.D. Hettiarachchige and Air Sergeant R.W. Kumara who succumbed to their injuries at Haputale - Thambapilla Mawatha plane crash is due to take place this (6) afternoon.

The funeral of Air Sergeant R.W. Kumara will be held at the Tissamaharama - Rubberwatte area at the Rohanapura - General Cemetery.

The Commander of the Air Force Air Vice Marshal Sumangala Dias paid his last respects to his body last night.

The funeral of Airforce leading aircraftsman N.L.D. Hettiarachchige will be held at the family burial grounds at Thelijjawila, Matara.

This will be in the midst of Airforce honours.

The Air Force's Y-12 aircraft crashed on Friday in the Icespilla area of ​​Thambapilla Mawatha in Haputale and the funerals of Squadron Leader W.A.M.B.N.B Weebeddege and Flight Lieutenant Lankapura Kulatunga were held yesterday (5).