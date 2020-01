Monday, 06 January 2020 - 9:51

According to the Marine Environment Protection Authority, 392,697 non-decaying waste materials, such as plastic and polythene, accumulate in the coastal areas within a week.

General Manager of the Authority Dr. Turni Pradeep Kumara stated that this was revealed in a survey conducted by the authority.

About 90 percent of the non-decaying waste, such as plastics and polythene, is dumped on to the shore, and about 10 percent is dumped off the ships and other countries