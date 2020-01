Monday, 06 January 2020 - 9:11

Five foreigners who were in the country without a valid visa have been arrested from Hikkaduwa, Dehiwala and Mount Lavinia.

The police media unit stated that a Female Swiss national and a male have been arrested in the Millagodawatta area in Hikkaduwa.

An Arab national from Qatar and a Thai woman who were in a tourist hotel in Mount Lavania have been arrested by the Mount Lavinia Police. Meanwhile, a Nigerian national who was staying without a visa was arrested in Dehiwala.