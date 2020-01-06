Monday, 06 January 2020 - 8:13

Employees hired for the ministry of cultural affairs during the previous regime were to engage in politics- a statement from the premier

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that during the previous regime employees for the cultural affairs ministry had been recruited with the aim of deploying them for political purposes.



The Prime Minister said so while participating yesterday at a function of providing school equipment for thousand Sunday school children at the historical Kasaagala Rajamaha Temple in Weeraketiya .



