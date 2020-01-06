Monday, 06 January 2020 - 8:16

Owing to the impact of the global market, prices of sugar to surge

It has been reported that owing to the sugar price surge in the global market, prices of sugar in the local market may also increase.



Currently the whole sale price of 1 ton of sugar in the world market is recorded at 400 dollars.



This is a 25 to 30 dollar increase in comparison to the previous period.



The cause for this increase is believed to be the decrease in production of sugar cane and beet based sugar in the Asian and European continents due to the winter season.



