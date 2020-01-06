Criminal+gang+member+arrested+with+Kerala+cannabis+in+Ambulgama

Monday, 06 January 2020 - 9:26

Police Special Task Force unit has arrested a person for possession of cannabis at the Ranala - Ambulgama junction.

The Police Special Task Force stated that 11.8 grams of Kerala cannabis were found in his possession yesterday.

He is reported to be a directly engaged to extortion, murder and intimidation orchestrated by a leading organized crime gang leader in the country.

It has been reported that he has been previously remanded in connection with the murder of a hotel owner in Hanwella - Ambulgama area on October 28, 2018.

Investigations carried out by the Organised crimes prevention unit of the Police Special Task Force have revealed that he was involved in the assault of an employee of the Ilukkumbura Filling Station on the 11th of December.