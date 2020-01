Monday, 06 January 2020 - 9:33

Suspect arrested with “Ice” narcotics and drugs in Katana

A person has been arrested in the Katana area on the Negombo - Sellakanda road with ice drugs and narcotics.

The Police Special Task Force took into custody 1300 drug tablets, 20 milligrams of ice and a sword yesterday.

The suspect has been handed over to Katana Police for further investigations.