4+suspects+arrested+for+allegedly+killing+a+leopard+at+Udawalawa

Monday, 06 January 2020 - 11:11

Four persons have been arrested by the police in connection with the killing of a leopard in the area adjoining the Udawalawe National Park.

The suspects are residents of the Nelumwewa area in Udawalawa and are supposed to be hunters.

The suspects were arrested during a joint operation by the Police Special Task Force and wildlife officials yesterday.

The body of the slain leopard was recovered on Thursday following a tip off from local residents.

The post mortem report confirmed that the leopard's teeth were cut off and his legs were severed and the body badly damaged.

However, the suspects have reported to the police that the leopard had been killed after getting caught in a hunters trap used to hunt wild animals.

The suspects are to be produced before the Embilipitiya Magistrate's Court today.