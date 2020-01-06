A+motorcyclist+killed+in+Bingiriya

Monday, 06 January 2020 - 10:24

A pillion on a motorcycle was killed on the Bingiriya-Dalupotha-Akarawatta road in Koswatta when the Motorcycle knocked a pedestrian on the edge of the road.

Police Media Division stated that the pedestrian was hit by the motorcyclist when he was unable to control the motorbike and fallen. The pedestrian and the motorcyclist were injured and rushed to the Chilaw Hospital.

Meanwhile, a bus carrying garment workers in the Medirigiriya - Diyasenpura road collided with another bus which was traveling in front, this morning.

Our correspondent stated that six garment workers were admitted to the Medirigiriya hospital with minor injuries.