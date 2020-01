Monday, 06 January 2020 - 11:15

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board announced that a 24-hour water cut will be imposed in Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kottawa, Pannipitiya, Rukmalgama, Pelenwatta, Mattegoda, Homagama, Meepe and Padukka areas from 9.00 am tomorrow (7) to 9.00 am the day after (8).