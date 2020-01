Monday, 06 January 2020 - 11:17

IGP Pujith Jayasundara who has been sent on compulsory leave and former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando have been remanded until the 20th of this month.

This was when the case was taken up before Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage today.

They have been charged with criminal negligence and murder for failing to prevent a series of terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday.