Ministry+of+Transport+to+provide+alternatives+to+prevent+congestion+and+the+National+Transport+Medical+Institute

Monday, 06 January 2020 - 11:30

The attention of the Ministry of Passenger Transport Management has been drawn towards establishing three regional offices of the National Transport Medical Institute for the convenience of the public who seek to obtain medical reports to obtain their driving licenses.

Accordingly, the Ministry announced that they will be set up in Avissawella, Dambulla and Negombo.

The Ministry of Passenger Transport Management states that this will help to ease the congestion prevailing at the National Transport Medical Institute.

It is also reported that attention is also being paid to set up an office in Anuradhapura with the facility to print and issue driver's licenses.