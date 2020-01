Monday, 06 January 2020 - 15:12

UNP's new alliance to be announced in the next few days - Mano Ganeshan

MP Mano Ganeshan stated that the United National Party, the United National Front and several other civil organizations will form a new alliance.

He said that they would be able to announce the new alliance in the next few days.

The MP said that a new leader and a leadership council were to be appointed for this purpose.