Garbage+problem+in+Kurunegala+

Monday, 06 January 2020 - 15:44

Police have arrested a tipper and its driver who were trying to dump garbage in the Kosura, Bodawala area in the Pelawatta Grama Seva Division in Narammala, Kurunegala.

This was based on information received from the residents of the area yesterday.

Residents of the area stated that around 12 tipper loads of garbage was dumped in about two weeks.

Residents in the area told the Hiru news team that due to the disposal of garbage illegally in the land adjoining the Kuda Oya, they had to face many health problems.

We inquired from the Mayor Buddhika Jayavilal as to whether the Kaduwela Municipal Council is dumping garbage into the Narammala area as alleged by the residents.

He said that the outsiders have not been given the task of disposing garbage of the Kaduwela Municipal Council.

Meanwhile, the driver who was arrested yesterday along with the garbage tipper has been released on police bail.

Narammala Police stated that investigations are underway to determine the source of the garbage