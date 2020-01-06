SLFP+organizers+to+Colombo+tomorrow

Monday, 06 January 2020 - 15:13

All SLFP organizers have been summoned to Colombo tomorrow.

SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekera told the Hiru news team that the party leader Maithripala Sirisena had called this meeting to discuss the future affairs of the party.

The meeting will be held at the party headquarters at 10.00 am and matters pertaining to the next election will be discussed.

Meanwhile, the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) stated that President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has agreed to provide an opportunity for the party to discuss its problems.

Speaking to the Hiru news team, a spokesperson of the TNA said that TNA leader and parliamentarian R.Sampanthan has congratulated the President and requested for an opportunity for a discussion during his speech on the parliamentary session on the 3rd.

However, the date of the meeting is yet to be announced and the spokesperson stated that the issue of the missing persons and political prisoners are expected to be discussed during the meeting with the President.