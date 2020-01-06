Sigiriya kings’ bathsite surface that has changed colour to be investigated

Monday, 06 January 2020 - 15:10

The Chemical Conservation Division of the Department of Archeology has commenced an investigation into the change of colour of the surface of the Royal Bathsite found at the palace complex on top of the rock.

The site was inspected by archaeological officers and officials of the Central Cultural Fund and the Sigiriya Project.

Investigations have begun on whether any chemical change has occurred on that surface.

Director General of the Department of Archeology P.B. Mandawala, when inquired by the Hiru news team stated that two of the department's chemists have been dispatched to investigate the matter.