Monday, 06 January 2020 - 13:48

Pressure exerted on the Judiciary by Ranjan to change the verdicts. Judge on Duminda Silva's case also influenced - The controversial tape

18,042

Views

An audio recording is circulating on social media revealing how the former Minister Ranjan Ramanayake had influenced a controversial decision during the regime of the good government.



It reveals how Ranjan Ramanayake and Shani Abeysekera, the then Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), were negotiating to get the verdicts as they so required.



The audio also reveals how Ranjan Ramanayake, influenced Judge Padmini Ranawaka who was on the bench for the Duminda Silva case.



The 28-minute and 37-second long soundtrack reveals the plans formulated to get the verdicts to suit themselves.



