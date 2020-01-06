4+suspects+remanded+over+Thalapitiya+murder

Monday, 06 January 2020 - 15:43

The four suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a gem businessman at Thalapitiya have been remanded until 8.

This was when the suspects were produced before Galle Acting Magistrate Lalil Pathirana today.

A 69-year-old unmarried gem businessman’s was murdered, with his hands and feet tied and his neck slit and stabbed to death in a room at the rear end of his home on the night of September 19 last year.

The suspects have been apprehended following a four-month investigation into their phone conversations.