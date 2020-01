Monday, 06 January 2020 - 14:56

Former chairman of State Pharmaceutical Corporation and the two persons at the White van media conference released on bail

Former Chairman of State Pharmaceutical Corporation Rumi Mohammed who has allegedly paid a sum of Rs 2 million to the two individuals who participated at the white van media conference organized by MP Rajitha Senaratne has been released on bail.

This was when they were produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne this morning, and was ordered to be released on two surety bonds of Rs 500,000 each.

The case is to be taken up again on the 27th of February