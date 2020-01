Monday, 06 January 2020 - 17:31

136 foreigners without a valid visa have been arrested in a special search operation.

The suspects have been arrested in a special operation carried out island wide from 10.00 pm last night to 6.00 am this morning on a directive by the Acting Inspector General of Police.

According to the police media unit, foreigners from several countries including 80 Indians, 12 Pakistani nationals, 10 Maldivian nationals were arrested for staying without a valid visa.