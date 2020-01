Monday, 06 January 2020 - 17:30

Student dies after Motorcycle collides with an electric post in Bandagiriya

A school student has died when a motorbike veered off the road and crashed onto an electric post at Yahangala 6th mile post area in Bandagiriya, Hambantota.

The police said that the pillion rider who is another student with him was seriously injured and admitted to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.

The victim was a 15-year-old student residing in 50 houses, Jana Udana Housing Village in Bandagiriya. The accident had occurred because the motorcyclist was unable to control its speed