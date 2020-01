Monday, 06 January 2020 - 17:32

Bus driver arrested after an accident that injured seven

Three days after causing an accident that injured 7 people, a private bus driver who was in hiding had been taken into custody by the police.

The driver of the bus had crashed into a tipper on the Mahiyanganaya-Dalukana road in Batalalaya on the 3rd and fled.

However, the bus driver was arrested this morning in the Giridurukotte - Siripura area