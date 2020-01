Tuesday, 07 January 2020 - 9:45

Water cut in several areas from 9.00 am today

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board stated that the water supply to Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kottawa, Pannipitiya, Rukmalgama, Pelanwatta, Mattegoda, Homagama, Meepe and Padukka will be suspended for 24 hours from 9.00 today to 9.00 am tomorrow.

This is due to essential maintenance work on the main water supply line from Kalatuwawa to Maharagama.