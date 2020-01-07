Special+investigation+into+ascertaining+the+fatal+Maldolsima+bus+accident

Tuesday, 07 January 2020 - 7:55

The Sri Lanka Transport board has launched a special investigation into the accident where a bus toppled into a precipice along the Passara- Madolsima road 6th mile post area.

The chairman of the Sri Lanka transport board, Kinsley Ranawaka noted that an observational visit is to also be conducted in the Madolsima area.

A SLTB bus travelling from Passara to Akiriyana met with an accident last evening.

Police and hospital officials initially noted at 12 had been killed and 40 others were injured owing to the accident.

However as of now official confirmation from hospital officials and police has been received as 8 deaths owing to the accident.

Police also noted that women and children are amongst the dead.

However the chairman of the Sri Lanka Transport Board, Kingsley Ranawaka noted that a special investigation would be conducted into the matter.