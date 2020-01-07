A+school+where+students+are+crying+out+for+teachers

Tuesday, 07 January 2020 - 9:49

The Hiru news team have received information regarding another school where a student is crying out for a classroom and a teacher for her fellow year 3 students of the Bakamuna - Elahera Maha Vidyalaya.

It has been reported that the Elahera Maha Vidyalaya has many shortcomings and all the students in it have been facing great difficulties.

A student who passed the scholarship examination this year has requested the school to provide teachers to teach several grades that do not have teachers and to improve the conditions of the dilapidated classroom buildings as soon as possible.