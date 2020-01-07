Parliamentary debate on the government’s policy statement today

Tuesday, 07 January 2020 - 7:54

The parliamentary adjournment debate regarding the policy statement President Gotabaya Rajapaksa presented in parliament recently is scheduled to begin today.

That will be at 1 p.m. with the Speaker at the chair.

While this parliamentary adjournment debate would be held tomorrow as well this decision was taken at the party leaders' meeting last Friday.

Accordingly this debate will be held today and till 6.30 p.m. tomorrow.

Since this is an adjournment debate it was agreed at the party leaders' meeting that a voting was not required in this debate.