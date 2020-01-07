President+requests+long+term+loans+and+concessionary+loans+for+first+time+housing+purchase

Tuesday, 07 January 2020 - 7:54

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa instructed the relevant officials to grant approval for construction plans of houses & small business within one day if the plans are properly prepared.

The President pointed out that the people are greatly inconvenienced due to the strict rules and the lengthy time in approving the construction plans.

The President said at a special discussion held last afternoon with the officials of the Ministry of Urban Development and Water Supply and Drainage it is the responsibility of the government to simplify the existing regulations and minimize the problems faced by the people.

The President advised to direct attention to give powers to the Local Authorities for planning approval and other agencies to make appropriate provisions expeditiously.

The President also advised to take steps to appoint an officer with legal knowledge to approve plans which are not currently approved.

It was made compulsory to issue the Certificate of Conformity in a day.