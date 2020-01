Tuesday, 07 January 2020 - 7:55

Numerous protests from all around the country against Ranjan, for attempting to influence the court decision with regard to the case of Duminda Silva

Minister Wimal Weerawansa says that the recordings discovered from UNP MP Ranjan Ramanayake’s residence prove that there was a political influence on the verdict given by courts with regard to former MP Duminda Silva.

Meanwhile numerous protests from all around the country have been expressed against Ranjan Ramanayake for various influences made on the judiciary and the police.