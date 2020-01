Tuesday, 07 January 2020 - 9:47

An army soldier has been killed in an accident in Omanthai, Vavuniya last night.

The Omanthai police stated that the accident occurred when a motorbike traveling from Omanthai to Vavuniya collided with a cow.

The deceased is a 41-year-old army soldier from Awulegama, Kelegama.

The Omanthai police are conducting further inquiries into the incident while the body has been placed at the Vavuniya Hospital for post-mortem examination.