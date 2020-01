Tuesday, 07 January 2020 - 9:44

Heavy traffic around Nugegoda due to lorry toppling at the junction.

A lorry toppled in the Nugegoda junction which has caused a severe traffic congestion along High Level road and several other areas.

The police stated that the lorry has met with the accident while trying to turn from High Level Road Nugegoda to Kohuwela this morning.

Police said that this has resulted in traffic congestion on the surrounding roads.