Tuesday, 07 January 2020 - 11:41

A temple in the Anapallama area in Wellawaya has been severely damaged by a wild elephant attack.

According to the Hiru reporter, wild elephants had attacked the temple in the early hours this morning.

Several monks of the temple were residing at the time of the attack and no casualties were reported as the monks had come out of the temple premises.

The residents of the area have taken measures to chase away the elephants.