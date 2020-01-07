Tuesday, 07 January 2020 - 11:42

Astronomers say that a partial lunar eclipse will occur on the Duruthu Poya day on the 10th of this month.

This is the first lunar eclipse of the year, as well as the first lunar eclipse of the 2020’s decade.

The lunar eclipse, which starts at 10.37 pm on Friday night, ends at 2.42 am on Saturday the 11th and reaches its peak at 12.40 am on Saturday. NASA has named this lunar eclipse the ‘wolf lunar eclipse’.

A lunar eclipse is the covering of the sunlight that falls on the moon as the earth travels between the sun and the moon.

There are three other lunar eclipses this year, which will appear on June 5, July 5 and November 30.