Former+Deputy+Minister+Sarana+Gunawardene+sentenced+to+three+years+in+Prison

Tuesday, 07 January 2020 - 11:40

Former Deputy Minister Sarana Gunawardena was today sentenced to three years in prison by the Colombo Chief Magistrate.

This verdict was given for the case regarding the misuse of funds in purchasing three vehicles during the period from May 5, 2007 to April 30, 2008, when he was the Chairman of the Development Lotteries Board.

Three charges were leveled against the former deputy minister, including paying a tax advance of Rs. 960,000 per vehicle

He was sentenced to three years in prison, when the case was taken up before Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne,

He has also been ordered to pay a fine of Rs. 300,000