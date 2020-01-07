++++Complaints+to+the+Judiciary+services+commission+to+declare+the+judgements+passed+by+former+High+Court+judge+Padmini.+N.+Ranawaka+null+and+void+++

Tuesday, 07 January 2020 - 13:17

Several complaints were made to the Judicial Service Commission today seeking all the judgments passed by retired High Court Judge Padmini. N. Ranawaka including her verdict of guilty on former parliamentarian Duminda Silva declared null and void.

Having filed its petition to the Judicial Service Commission, Sinhala Ravaya stated that an investigation should be conducted on former High Court Judge Padmini N Ranawaka.

Meanwhile, Sinhale Organization also filed a complaint to the Judicial Service Commission this morning.

It also insisted that a proper investigation should be conducted on former High Court Judge Padmini N. Ranawaka.

In addition, Nava Sinhale Jathika Sanvidanaya also filed a complaint to the Judicial Service Commission this morning.

Its President, Dan Priyasad told our news team that all the judgments including the one she passed pronouncing former parliamentarian Duminda Silva is guilty should be declared null and void.