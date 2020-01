Tuesday, 07 January 2020 - 13:17

MP Udaya Gammanpila says a parliament select committee should be appointed to probe the judgments passed by former High Court Judge Padmini N. Ranawaka and the investigations conducted by former CID director Shani Abeysekera.

Addressing a media conference held in Colombo this morning, he said that the cases handled by former High Court Judge Padmini N. Ranawaka and former CID director Shani Abeysekera should be heard again to assess whether they had meted out justice.