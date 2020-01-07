The+appointment+of+select+committees+including+COPE+after+political+party+leaders+meeting+on+the+20th

Tuesday, 07 January 2020 - 13:16

Adjournment Debate on the Policy Statement of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa presented in Parliament is scheduled to commence at 1.00 pm today.

Several ruling party and opposition MPs are ready to voice their opinion during the two-day debate.

Party leaders agreed to hold the debate at the party leaders' meeting held last Friday.

The debate will be continued tomorrow and will be conducted until 6.30 pm on both days.

Leaders of both the government and opposition parties had agreed that a vote would not be needed since this is an Adjournment Debate.

A meeting of the government parliamentary group is also being held at Temple Trees to discuss the adjournment debate and the future activities of Parliament.

This is under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Meanwhile, the appointment of new members to parliamentary committees including the COPE committee is scheduled to be discussed at the party leaders meeting on the 20th.

A senior officer of the parliament stated that the composition of the relevant committees will also be discussed at this meeting.

With the conclusion of the parliamentary session by the President, more than 10 select committees in Parliament were abolished.