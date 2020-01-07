Special+Operations+Unit+from+the+STF

Tuesday, 07 January 2020 - 13:51

A special plan has been formulated to secure national security and public order through the establishment of special task force camps, throughout the island under a special directive and advice of Defense Secretary Retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne.

The Police Special Task Force (STF) indicated in a statement that a 24-hour special operation room has been set up at the STF headquarters.



There is an opportunity for the public to provide reliable information with regard to organized crime groups, extortionists, criminals and users of illegal arms to this operations unit. The STF stated that information could be provided by calling 0112 580 518 or 0112 058 552.