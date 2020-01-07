Former+Deputy+Minister+Sarana+Gunawardena+released+on+bail

Tuesday, 07 January 2020 - 16:59

Former Deputy Minister Sarana Gunawardena who was sentenced to three years in prison has been released on bail on order of the Colombo Chief Magistrate.

This was after considering an appeal made by the former Deputy Minister to the Colombo Chief Magistrate that the former Deputy Minister had filed an appeal before the High Court.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne ordered that he be released on a personal bail of Rs. 300,000.

The former Deputy Minister was sentenced to three years prison regarding the misuse of funds in purchasing three vehicles during the period from May 5, 2007 to April 30, 2008, when he was the Chairman of the Development Lotteries Board.