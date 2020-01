Tuesday, 07 January 2020 - 16:35

Complaint to Judicial Service Commission against Judge Padmini Ranawaka who gave death penalty for Duminda de Silva expecting a promotion

A complaint has been lodged at the Judicial Service Commission against former High Court Judge Padmini Ranawaka for allegedly using the judicial powers arbitrarily to provide a murder verdict.

The complaint has been lodged by the Sinhale organization based on the telephone conversations of MP Ranjan Ramanayake.

This complaint has been filed on eight charges and the plaintiffs are seeking legal action against her as soon as possible.

Complete Complaint is given below;