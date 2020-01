Tuesday, 07 January 2020 - 17:17

17 injured in a collision between a bus and a bowser

17 persons were injured and hospitalized after a private bus collided with a bowser at the Halpara Junction in Malpitiya, Pothuheara, Kurunegala.

A private bus traveling from Kurunegala to Kegalle was involved in the accident. The injured have been admitted to the Kurunegala Hospital.